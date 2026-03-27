Left Menu

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah Overhauls Cabinet for Efficiency

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah restructured the cabinet, merging ministries to enhance governmental operations. Shah retained key portfolios, simplifying the organizational hierarchy. The remodel included significant mergers, such as the integration of the Youth and Sports Ministry with the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology. Shah aims for enhanced coordination and operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:37 IST
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah Overhauls Cabinet for Efficiency
Balendra Shah
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's newly appointed Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, known popularly as 'Balen', undertook a significant cabinet restructuring on Friday aimed at optimizing government operations. The restructuring saw various ministries merged to streamline activities and improve coordination.

Shah himself retained control over the Defence and Industry, and Commerce portfolios, while the rest of the ministers were sworn in during a ceremony at the President's official residence, Shital Niwas. Dr. Swarnim Wagle stands as the Minister of Finance and second in line, followed by Sudan Gurung, the Minister for Home Affairs.

Key departmental mergers include the Youth and Sports Ministry with the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology, now under the leadership of Sasmita Pokharel, and the Drinking Water Ministry combined with the Ministry of Health and Population, led by Nisha Mehta. Furthermore, the Ministry of Forest and Environment has been dissolved, integrated into the Ministry of Agriculture under Gita Chaudhary's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Maner: Clash Leaves Three Injured

Violence Erupts in Maner: Clash Leaves Three Injured

 India
2
Strengthening Ties: India's Foreign Relations with Nepal

Strengthening Ties: India's Foreign Relations with Nepal

 France
3
India's Defense Overhaul: A $25 Billion Investment in Modern Warfare

India's Defense Overhaul: A $25 Billion Investment in Modern Warfare

 Global
4
Karnataka Shifts Third Language Exam to Grading System, Easing Student Burden

Karnataka Shifts Third Language Exam to Grading System, Easing Student Burde...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026