Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah Overhauls Cabinet for Efficiency

Nepal's newly appointed Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, known popularly as 'Balen', undertook a significant cabinet restructuring on Friday aimed at optimizing government operations. The restructuring saw various ministries merged to streamline activities and improve coordination.

Shah himself retained control over the Defence and Industry, and Commerce portfolios, while the rest of the ministers were sworn in during a ceremony at the President's official residence, Shital Niwas. Dr. Swarnim Wagle stands as the Minister of Finance and second in line, followed by Sudan Gurung, the Minister for Home Affairs.

Key departmental mergers include the Youth and Sports Ministry with the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology, now under the leadership of Sasmita Pokharel, and the Drinking Water Ministry combined with the Ministry of Health and Population, led by Nisha Mehta. Furthermore, the Ministry of Forest and Environment has been dissolved, integrated into the Ministry of Agriculture under Gita Chaudhary's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)