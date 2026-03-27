Global South Voices Alarm at G7: Jaishankar Advocates for Reforms
During a G7 foreign ministers' meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the concerns of Global South nations on energy and food security amid the West Asia conflict. He advocated for global governance reforms and strengthened trade corridors to combat emerging uncertainties.
- Country:
- India
At a pivotal G7 foreign ministers' meeting in France, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar articulated the growing concerns of Global South nations in the context of the West Asian conflict. He underscored the pressing challenges related to energy, food, and fuel security, pushing for essential reforms in global governance.
Though India is not a G7 member, its critical role was acknowledged with an invitation from France, the current chair. During the meeting, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of resilient trade corridors and supply chains as tools to navigate escalating uncertainties in West Asia.
Throughout the discussions, the minister engaged with various counterparts, highlighting India's strategic initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and free trade agreements bolstering economic stability and security. He also called attention to critical issues like freedom of navigation and narco-terrorism linkages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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