Russia Supplies Iran with Advanced Drones Amid Rising Tensions

In a notable geopolitical move, Russia has started supplying Iran with advanced drone technology, according to US and European officials. The drones feature significant upgrades from the initial designs that Tehran sent to Moscow early in the Ukraine conflict.

This development comes after heightened tensions in the Middle East, initiated by US and Israeli strikes against Iran. In response, Iran has reportedly deployed drone attacks targeting Israel, its Gulf neighbors, and US military bases in the region.

The reinforcement of Iran's aerial capabilities with advanced Russian drones could significantly challenge the defensive strategies of the US and its allies in intercepting potential threats. As experts observe these developments, the long-term implications of this military collaboration remain to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)