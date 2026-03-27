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Russia Supplies Iran with Advanced Drones Amid Rising Tensions

Russia is sending upgraded drones to Iran, with the shipments including advanced technology initially supplied by Tehran. This military collaboration follows tensions stemming from US and Israeli actions against Iran. New Russian drone models include significant advancements, posing strategic challenges for US defense mechanisms in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:57 IST
Russia Supplies Iran with Advanced Drones Amid Rising Tensions
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In a notable geopolitical move, Russia has started supplying Iran with advanced drone technology, according to US and European officials. The drones feature significant upgrades from the initial designs that Tehran sent to Moscow early in the Ukraine conflict.

This development comes after heightened tensions in the Middle East, initiated by US and Israeli strikes against Iran. In response, Iran has reportedly deployed drone attacks targeting Israel, its Gulf neighbors, and US military bases in the region.

The reinforcement of Iran's aerial capabilities with advanced Russian drones could significantly challenge the defensive strategies of the US and its allies in intercepting potential threats. As experts observe these developments, the long-term implications of this military collaboration remain to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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