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Leadership Shakeup: A V Subramanian Resigns from Puducherry Congress

A V Subramanian, former president of the Puducherry Congress, resigned from the party due to personal reasons and unforeseen circumstances. This decision follows his exclusion from the candidacy for the upcoming assembly elections. Subramanian had a significant political career, including roles as speaker and former minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:15 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:15 IST
Leadership Shakeup: A V Subramanian Resigns from Puducherry Congress
Resignation
  • Country:
  • India

A V Subramanian, a prominent figure in Puducherry politics, announced his resignation from the Congress party unexpectedly on Friday. Detailing his decision in a letter to V Vaithilingam, the current Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president, Subramanian cited personal reasons and unavoidable circumstances for this drastic step.

His resignation comes against the backdrop of the party's decision to deny him a ticket for the forthcoming assembly election. Despite his previous candidacy for the Karaikal North constituency in the 2021 elections, where he suffered a defeat, the party has chosen A M Ranjith to represent the constituency next.

Subramanian has previously held prestigious positions including the speaker and deputy speaker of the Puducherry Assembly, as well as a ministerial role in the Congress government. Known for his longstanding influence within the region, his departure marks a significant shift in the party dynamics leading up to the April 9 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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