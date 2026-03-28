Lula Backs Bachelet: A Bid for U.N. Leadership

In a decisive statement, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva affirmed his support for former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet's candidacy for the position of U.N. Secretary-General. This announcement comes despite Chile's recent decision to withdraw its backing for Bachelet.

Lula expressed confidence in Bachelet's qualifications, emphasizing that she possesses the best credentials to assume the role. His statement was made public on the social platform X on Saturday.

In contrast, Chile's new president, Jose Antonio Kast, has criticized Bachelet's past presidency and opted to abstain from supporting any candidate. Meanwhile, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has reiterated her country's support for Bachelet, creating a complex backdrop to this international political race.

(With inputs from agencies.)