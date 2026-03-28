Lula Backs Bachelet: A Bid for U.N. Leadership
Brazil's President Lula da Silva continues to support Michelle Bachelet for U.N. Secretary-General, despite Chile's withdrawal of support. Bachelet, a former Chilean President, has been praised by Lula for her qualifications. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also maintains support for Bachelet's candidacy.
In a decisive statement, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva affirmed his support for former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet's candidacy for the position of U.N. Secretary-General. This announcement comes despite Chile's recent decision to withdraw its backing for Bachelet.
Lula expressed confidence in Bachelet's qualifications, emphasizing that she possesses the best credentials to assume the role. His statement was made public on the social platform X on Saturday.
In contrast, Chile's new president, Jose Antonio Kast, has criticized Bachelet's past presidency and opted to abstain from supporting any candidate. Meanwhile, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has reiterated her country's support for Bachelet, creating a complex backdrop to this international political race.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IDB Approves $8M Grant to Strengthen Climate Resilience for Small Farmers in Mexico
Tragic Attack in Chilean School: A Wake-Up Call
Mexico's Missing Persons: Unveiling the Data Behind Disappearances
Mexico’s World Cup Squad Faces Challenges Amid Key Player Absences
Mystery Spill in Gulf of Mexico Tied to Vessel and Natural Oil Seepage