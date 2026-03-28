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Zelenskyy's Strategic Drone Diplomacy: Ukraine Leverages Gulf Alliances

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is leveraging Ukraine's expertise in drone technology to bolster alliances with Gulf States, aiming to counter Iranian aggression. During unannounced visits to the UAE and Qatar, Zelenskyy discussed security collaborations and sought air-defence systems while promoting Ukraine's battle-tested drone interceptors as strategic assets against ongoing regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:12 IST
Zelenskyy's Strategic Drone Diplomacy: Ukraine Leverages Gulf Alliances
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made surprise visits to the UAE and Qatar as his country seeks to offer its advanced drone expertise to counter Iran amid the Middle East conflict. Ukraine is already playing a critical role, having secured long-term security deals with Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

On his Gulf tour, Zelenskyy met with leaders to discuss the regional security landscape amidst Iran's strikes and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The Ukrainian president emphasized partnerships, aiming to foster deeper ties beyond simple trade, and pushing for strategic alliances with countries benefiting from Ukraine's combat-tested technology.

Amid escalating tensions, Ukraine is also seeking high-end air-defense systems from these countries to resist Russian aggression. In the broader geopolitical chessboard, Ukraine's efforts to bolster ties in the Middle East exemplify its proactive diplomatic strategy amidst the ongoing war with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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