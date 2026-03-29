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Congress MP Slams PM Modi Over Gulf Inaction Amid West Asia Conflict

Congress MP KC Venugopal criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his perceived inaction regarding the hardships faced by Indians in the Gulf amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. He also criticized Kerala's Chief Minister for not addressing the rising cost of living, particularly concerning the LPG crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:22 IST
Congress MP Slams PM Modi Over Gulf Inaction Amid West Asia Conflict
Congress MP KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of the enduring West Asia conflict, Congress MP KC Venugopal has launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of inaction over the difficulties encountered by Indians residing in the Gulf.

Despite Modi's appreciation for Gulf nations in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Venugopal dismissed the acknowledgment as ineffective, emphasizing the Indian government's lack of response as a precipitating factor for the crisis faced by expatriates.

The Congress leader extended his critique to Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, denouncing his inaction amid the rising cost of living and the LPG shortage, while the oil price surge and regional conflict exacerbate the situation.

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