Haryana Commits to Development with New Initiatives

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a series of ambitious development projects in the Gohana assembly constituency, addressing the public at the 'Dhanyavaad Evam Vikas Rally' in Sonipat district. Among the key initiatives announced were the construction of a sports stadium and the creation of a Bhagwan Parshuram Virasat Park.

Healthcare and education sectors will see notable advancements, with a Cardio Cath Lab set to open at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College and new classes commencing at the Physiotherapy College by 2027-28. Infrastructure upgrades include a new 33 KV substation, a tourism resort in Gohana, and a Transport Nagar developed by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran.

Amidst addressing developmental efforts, Saini emphasized regional stability in light of global tensions, highlighting efforts to maintain stable fuel supplies amid rising global prices. He reassured citizens of Haryana's ample stock of essential resources, crediting Prime Minister Modi's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical challenges.