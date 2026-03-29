Nabil Fahmy Appointed Arab League Chief Amidst Turmoil

Nabil Fahmy has been appointed as the head of the Arab League, succeeding Ahmed Aboul Gheit, whose term began in 2016. The decision was made by Arab foreign ministers during a virtual meeting, as confirmed by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

Fahmy, a veteran Egyptian diplomat and former foreign minister, is stepping into this role amidst a volatile Middle Eastern climate. The region is currently experiencing a monthlong conflict involving Iran and ongoing airstrikes by the US and Israel. Multiple attacks by Iranian proxies have further heightened tensions.

Fahmy's appointment follows the traditional protocol of Egypt nominating the head of the Arab League, a practice in place since the organization's founding in 1945, with the exception being the 1979 appointment of Tunisian diplomat al-Shazly al-Qalibi. Fahmy, who is 75 years old, brings a wealth of experience to the position, having previously served as Egypt's ambassador to the United States and as the founding dean of the School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at The American University in Cairo.

(With inputs from agencies.)