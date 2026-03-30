WTO Talks Stalled Over E-Commerce Moratorium Dispute

The World Trade Organization (WTO) concluded its talks in Cameroon without reaching an agreement on an extension of the e-commerce moratorium. The stalemate occurred as Brazil blocked an initiative led by the United States and other nations seeking a prolongation of the suspension of customs duties on electronic transmissions.

Despite progress in drafting a reform roadmap, the inability to resolve differences on the e-commerce moratorium marks a significant setback for global trade negotiations, leaving the matter unresolved until further discussions in Geneva. This deadlock raises concerns about the WTO's effectiveness in addressing current trade challenges.

At the center of the disagreement lies Brazil's push for a shorter, two-year extension, contrasting with the U.S. desire for a permanent solution. Tensions heightened as delegates debated potential long-term impacts on e-commerce and subsequent global trade policies, with the outcome of the talks drawing dismay from business leaders observing the strained global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)