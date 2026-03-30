TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP of Divisive Politics in Purulia

Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly fostering communal discord in the name of religion and caste while ignoring developmental issues.

While speaking at an election rally in Jhalda, Purulia district, Banerjee challenged BJP representatives from the area to showcase their development achievements. He accused them of prioritizing personal and familial gains over community welfare and economic growth.

Banerjee underscored TMC's efforts to protect regional cultures and languages and criticized BJP policies like demonetization. He also raised concerns about future price hikes and alleged the central government withheld funds meant for key development schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)