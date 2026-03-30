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TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP of Divisive Politics in Purulia

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of instigating communal divisions while ignoring development in West Bengal's Purulia district. Criticizing BJP's leadership, Banerjee highlighted TMC's initiatives for regional cultural recognition and accused the BJP of prioritizing personal gains over public welfare, blaming their policies for economic hardships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:15 IST
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP of Divisive Politics in Purulia
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly fostering communal discord in the name of religion and caste while ignoring developmental issues.

While speaking at an election rally in Jhalda, Purulia district, Banerjee challenged BJP representatives from the area to showcase their development achievements. He accused them of prioritizing personal and familial gains over community welfare and economic growth.

Banerjee underscored TMC's efforts to protect regional cultures and languages and criticized BJP policies like demonetization. He also raised concerns about future price hikes and alleged the central government withheld funds meant for key development schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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