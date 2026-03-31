Election Shock: Block Development Officer Suspended Amid Training Venue Chaos
A Block Development Officer in West Bengal's Nadia district has been suspended following violence during a poll training event. The incident involved a teacher, Saikat Chattopadhyay, sustaining injuries after objecting to a screened government advertisement. The Election Commission cited procedural failings by the officer in charge, Sayantan Bhattacharyya.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has suspended a Block Development Officer in West Bengal's Nadia district over an incident at a poll training venue that resulted in violence. The issue arose when a teacher was injured during the event, which was unrelated to the screening of a government advertisement, prompting immediate action from the authorities.
On March 27, a training program for presiding and polling officers in Hanskhali block erupted into chaos, leaving teacher Saikat Chattopadhyay with head injuries. An official complaint has been filed at the Ranaghat police station, as details emerge about procedural missteps during the training session.
The Election Commission has held Sayantan Bhattacharyya, the officer in charge, accountable for failing to adhere to protocols, subsequently suspending him and calling for departmental proceedings. The situation has drawn attention to the need for maintaining impartiality in electoral processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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