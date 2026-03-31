PM Modi Launches ₹20,000 Crore Mega Development Push in North Gujarat

In a major boost to infrastructure and regional development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth approximately ₹20,000 crore in North Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, positioning the initiative as a transformative step for connectivity, energy, and socio-economic growth in the region.

Addressing a large public gathering in Vav-Tharad, the Prime Minister described the projects as a catalyst that will “transform the entire picture of this area and give new momentum to life here.”

Strategic Boost: Deesa Airbase Expansion

A key highlight of the visit was the expansion of the Deesa Airbase, located just 130 km from the international border, underscoring its dual importance as both a strategic defence asset and a development enabler.

The Prime Minister noted that the project had remained stalled for decades despite local support, and its completion marks a long-pending milestone.

Massive Infrastructure Push: Roads, Rail, and Connectivity

The development package includes significant investments in road and rail infrastructure aimed at boosting economic activity:

Road Projects

4-laning of the Idar–Vadali Bypass

Highway upgradation from Dholavira to Santalpur

Completion of the Ahmedabad–Dholera Expressway corridor

Rail Connectivity

Gauge conversion from Himmatnagar to Khedbrahma , connecting tribal regions to the national rail network

Launch of a new train service linking Khedbrahma, Himmatnagar, and Asarwa

“These projects will connect villages to markets, farmers to opportunities, and youth to employment,” the Prime Minister said.

Renewable Energy Push: Khavda Mega Project

Energy infrastructure also forms a critical component of the package, with transmission systems linked to the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, expected to generate 4.5 GW of electricity.

Highlighting Gujarat’s leadership in clean energy, the Prime Minister noted that early initiatives like the Charanka Solar Park (2010) laid the foundation for the state’s current renewable energy dominance.

Housing and Welfare: Improving Quality of Life

Alongside infrastructure, the initiative also focuses on social welfare:

Around 40,000 families received pucca houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

The Prime Minister emphasized that development must balance infrastructure growth with improvements in living standards and quality of life.

Transforming a Drought-Prone Region

Recalling the historical challenges of North Gujarat—marked by water scarcity and drought—the Prime Minister highlighted transformative interventions such as:

Sujalam Sufalam scheme

Extension of Narmada canal waters

These efforts have enabled agricultural diversification, with Banaskantha emerging as a leading potato-producing region.

Gujarat Model: Infrastructure + Welfare

The Prime Minister reiterated that the “Gujarat Model” of development—combining infrastructure expansion with public welfare—continues to be a benchmark for growth.

He highlighted:

Urban development spending rising from ₹650 crore (2005) to over ₹33,000 crore today

State budget exceeding ₹4 lakh crore

Expansion of urban governance through new municipal corporations

Economic and Strategic Context

The projects come at a time when global economies face uncertainty due to:

Geopolitical conflicts

Rising fuel prices

Supply chain disruptions

The Prime Minister emphasized that India has maintained economic stability and growth momentum, supported by strong policy decisions and national unity.

Outlook: Accelerating Regional and National Growth

The ₹20,000 crore development push is expected to:

Attract investment and industries

Generate employment opportunities

Strengthen border infrastructure and security

Enhance renewable energy capacity

As India advances toward becoming a developed nation, such large-scale regional initiatives are seen as critical in ensuring balanced and inclusive growth across states.