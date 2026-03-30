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Debate Over Colonia Dignidad: Memorial Controversy in Chile

Germany intends to discuss with Chile's new government about its decision to halt plans for converting a settlement founded by a notorious German cult leader into a memorial. The site, notorious for past atrocities during Pinochet's regime, faces contrasting intentions between financial constraints and memorialization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:18 IST
Debate Over Colonia Dignidad: Memorial Controversy in Chile
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany plans to engage Chile's new right-wing government regarding reports that it plans to abandon turning a settlement founded by a German cult leader and sex abuser into a memorial for torture victims. A spokesperson from Germany's foreign ministry stated that the government supports the memorial initiative and will continue discussions, especially with the new revelation.

Ivan Poduje, Chile's housing minister, mentioned to La Tercera newspaper that financial constraints led to reversing the previous government's decision. The settlement, initially called Colonia Dignidad and later Villa Baviera, was founded in 1961 by Paul Schaefer, who was later imprisoned for child sexual abuse.

The site housed a secret torture prison during Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship. Former plans involved expropriating the land and compensating property owners. The issue is set to be discussed at the next German-Chilean joint commission meeting expected within months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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