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Financial Relief Amidst Flames: J&K Government's Assistance to Fire Victims

The Jammu and Kashmir government reported 1,876 fire incidents in the last three years, distributing nearly Rs 18 crore to victims under the State Disaster Response Fund's assistance norms. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed ongoing adherence to national relief standards and noted that any revision of assistance criteria falls to the national government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:12 IST
Financial Relief Amidst Flames: J&K Government's Assistance to Fire Victims
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The Jammu and Kashmir government recently disclosed the occurrence of 1,876 fire incidents over the past three years. In response, the government has provided nearly Rs 18 crore in financial aid to the victims, adhering to the criteria set by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who oversees the Ministry of Disaster Management, emphasized during a legislative session that relief funds were distributed to those whose properties or homes were destroyed, according to the SDRF's norms. Abdullah confirmed the continuation of these assistance measures for victims of recognized natural disasters, including fires, up until 2026.

Questions were raised concerning the sufficiency of compensation given rising construction costs. Abdullah explained that any changes to these norms would be managed by the central government, as national guidelines remain uniformly implemented across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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