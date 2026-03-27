Tragic Inferno: Andhra Pradesh Bus Accident Victims Identified via DNA
After a tragic bus fire accident in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram district, DNA profiling is underway to identify the victims. 14 people died when a bus collided with a lorry and caught fire. Authorities are awaiting forensic reports to return the bodies to the families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-03-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 09:20 IST
- Country:
- India
The harrowing bus fire accident in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram district has left 14 dead and several others injured, with DNA profiling underway for identification.
The accident unfolded on Thursday morning when the bus, traveling from Jagityal to Kaligiri, collided with a tipper lorry, resulting in a devastating fire.
Authorities are expediting the forensic process to identify the severely burnt bodies and return them to grieving families promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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