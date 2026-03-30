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Political Maneuvers and Surprises: A Weekend of U.S. News Highlights

The past weekend saw a flurry of political activity in the U.S. Reza Pahlavi's cautions against Iranian negotiations, Vice President JD Vance's CPAC victory, differences in Trump's cabinet on Iran, and timely market trades drew attention. Other notable events included NASA's Artemis moon program updates and protests against Trump's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:29 IST
Political Maneuvers and Surprises: A Weekend of U.S. News Highlights
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Amid a weekend of dynamic political developments, Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi made headlines by warning against peace negotiations with Iran's current leadership. Pahlavi, welcomed at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas, urged Iranians to continue protesting, receiving strong support from the Republican audience.

Further capturing attention at CPAC, Vice President JD Vance won the presidential straw poll, signaling his position as the favored Republican nominee for the 2028 elections. Meanwhile, differences in handling Iran's nuclear ambitions surfaced, with President Donald Trump hinting at a softer stance from his intelligence chief, Tulsi Gabbard.

Amid these political narratives, well-timed financial trades during the Trump administration prompted calls for investigation. Additionally, NASA's Artemis II mission updates, anti-Trump demonstrations, and concerns over U.S. gun exports linked to violence underscored the diverse range of domestic news hitting the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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