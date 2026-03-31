BJP's Ambitions in Keralam: Breaking the Game-Fixing Politics
BJP's National President Nitin Nabin criticizes the LDF and UDF for alternating power through 'game-fixing,' and highlights BJP's rising influence in Keralam under PM Modi's leadership. Nabin asserts the public's readiness to end decades of stagnant politics and promote a 'developed Keralam'.
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- India
In a pointed critique, BJP National President Nitin Nabin accused Kerala's ruling coalitions, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), of perpetuating a cycle of 'game-fixing' politics. He argued that these alliances have sustained their hold on power by alternately supporting and opposing each other.
Speaking with ANI, Nabin spotlighted BJP's growing traction in the state, emphasizing a significant increase in the party's vote share from a mere 2% to 20%. He credited this momentum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which he claims is steering the state towards becoming a 'developed Keralam'.
Nabin rallied against the entrenched political system, which he described as dominated by allegations traded between LDF and UDF, fostered over the last 70 years. Forecasting change, he contended the populace is ready to dismantle these entrenched powers and herald a new era with the BJP at the helm.
Emphasizing Kerala's neglect under existing regimes, Nabin noted the decline in pivotal sectors like tourism and outlined the state's standing at 15th in the health index as evidence of mismanagement. Meanwhile, he endorsed BJP candidate P Sudheer, who faces stiff competition in Attingal, gearing up for the 2026 legislative assembly elections.
With polling set for April 9, 2026, followed by vote counting on May 4, Nabin expressed confidence in BJP's potential to disrupt the longstanding governance of LDF, promising a transformative change aligned with development and welfare agendas.
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- BJP
- Keralam
- Nitin Nabin
- politics
- general election
- Modi
- LDF
- UDF
- election 2026
- Kerala development
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