Yediyurappa Urges Voters to Deliver a Blow to Congress in Upcoming Bypolls

Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa has called on voters in the bypoll-bound constituencies of Bagalkot and Davanagere South to defeat the ruling Congress party, which he claims is indulging in corruption due to their current majority in the state legislature.

Yediyurappa, who plans to campaign for BJP's candidates Srinivas T Dasakariyappa and Veerabhadrayya Charantimath, believes the win will curb Congress's alleged misuse of power. The bypolls, set for April 9, follow the deaths of Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Responding to changes in the state's education system, Yediyurappa dismissed concerns regarding the shift from marks to grades in the SSLC exam's language requirements, reiterating support for multilingual education in the state.