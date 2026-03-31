Rijiju Accuses Congress Leaders of Ties with Extremists Amid Naxalism Debate
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the Congress, demanding accountability from its leaders, including Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, over alleged engagements with Left Wing Extremism sympathizers. His remarks followed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's declaration in Parliament of India overcoming Naxal threats, attributing such extremism to developmental hindrances rather than poverty.
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Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has issued a stern critique of the Congress party, questioning its top brass for alleged affiliations with individuals linked to Left Wing Extremism. Rijiju's comments arose in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the eradication of Naxalism in India, delivered in the Lok Sabha.
In a pointed address, Rijiju emphasized the need to scrutinize Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for their alleged interactions with Maoist figures. These allegations surfaced following Shah's announcement of India's 'Naxal-free' status under the Prime Minister's leadership, claiming such extremism obstructed regional development.
The controversy was further fueled by Shah's accusations against Rahul Gandhi regarding his engagement with Naxal sympathizers during political events like the Bharat Jodo Yatra. This follows reported government success in the crackdown on Naxal activity, with numerous arrests and surrenders, underscoring a strategic victory for the current administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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