Haryana's Progress Parade: BJP's Commitment to Action

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, outlined the state's commitment to fulfilling electoral promises, contrasting it with Congress's record. Speaking at the 'Unnat Sinchai Utsav-2026' in Bhiwani, Saini revealed that 60 of the BJP's 217 promises had been fulfilled, with ongoing progress on others.

Addressing misconceptions about fuel availability, Saini assured there were sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG throughout the state. He highlighted government efforts in strengthening revenue systems by deploying 2,500 patwaris and announced an e-Bhoomi portal for voluntary land registration in Tosham.

Saini stressed ongoing and future welfare measures, noting all 24 crops are procured at MSP and that Rs 1.64 lakh crore has been transferred to farmers. The chief minister reiterated his administration's focus on developmental projects across Haryana, underscoring continuous efforts toward regional progress.