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Haryana's Progress Parade: BJP's Commitment to Action

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized BJP's dedication to fulfilling promises and criticized Congress for not doing so. At the 'Unnat Sinchai Utsav-2026', Saini highlighted achievements in farmer welfare, fuel availability, and governmental projects, including plans for an industrial township and recruitment of patwaris to enhance the revenue system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhiwani | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:23 IST
Haryana's Progress Parade: BJP's Commitment to Action
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, outlined the state's commitment to fulfilling electoral promises, contrasting it with Congress's record. Speaking at the 'Unnat Sinchai Utsav-2026' in Bhiwani, Saini revealed that 60 of the BJP's 217 promises had been fulfilled, with ongoing progress on others.

Addressing misconceptions about fuel availability, Saini assured there were sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG throughout the state. He highlighted government efforts in strengthening revenue systems by deploying 2,500 patwaris and announced an e-Bhoomi portal for voluntary land registration in Tosham.

Saini stressed ongoing and future welfare measures, noting all 24 crops are procured at MSP and that Rs 1.64 lakh crore has been transferred to farmers. The chief minister reiterated his administration's focus on developmental projects across Haryana, underscoring continuous efforts toward regional progress.

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