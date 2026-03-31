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Hungary's Foreign Connections: Wires, Scandals, and Elections

Hungary's foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, faces controversy following a leaked call with Russia's Sergey Lavrov discussing EU sanctions. This development comes just ahead of pivotal elections. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government links with Russia raise EU concerns about Hungary's stance amid Ukraine's ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:46 IST
Hungary's Foreign Connections: Wires, Scandals, and Elections
Peter Szijjarto

Amidst political turmoil, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is embroiled in a scandal over leaked calls with Russia's Sergey Lavrov, discussing EU sanctions days before critical elections. The issue highlights Hungary's complex ties with Russia, stirring concern among EU officials about Hungary's position on the Ukraine conflict.

The recording, released by investigative outlet Vsquare.org, claims to capture a conversation from August 2024, where Szijjarto allegedly agreed to help Moscow influence EU sanctions. Reuters has not verified the audio, and Szijjarto condemned the wiretapping as a "huge scandal" demanding investigation into the surveillance.

This controversy raises questions about Hungary's loyalty within the EU, as Prime Minister Viktor Orban seeks to distance Hungary from the Ukrainian conflict while maintaining economic ties with Russia. The upcoming election poses a challenge for Orban with opposition parties leading in independent polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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