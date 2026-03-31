Lula Reaffirms Alckmin as Vice President in Re-election Bid

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced on Tuesday that he will retain Geraldo Alckmin as his running mate for his reelection campaign. Alckmin, the current Vice President and ex-Sao Paulo governor, was chosen despite advisories to consider a candidate from a larger right-wing faction.

Alckmin, aged 73, has played significant roles as Industry Minister. However, to adhere to Brazil's electoral guidelines, he will resign from his ministerial duties. Lula reiterated this decision during a Cabinet meeting in Brasilia, highlighting Alckmin's enduring partnership and strategic political alignment.

As Lula faces a fierce contest against Flavio Bolsonaro, early polls showcasing a tight race reflect the high-stakes political climate. Alckmin's conservative connections are anticipated to enhance Lula's appeal, similar to their successful collaboration in the 2022 election against Jair Bolsonaro.

(With inputs from agencies.)