Chaos Erupts Over Proposed Presidential Term Extension in Zimbabwe

A public hearing in Zimbabwe over proposed constitutional amendments sparked chaos, highlighting growing tensions. The changes could extend President Mnangagwa's tenure beyond 2028. The incident turned violent at a Harare sports complex, where human rights lawyer Doug Coltart faced attacks, resulting in his phone and glasses being damaged.

Coltart was accosted by individuals supporting the term extension as he exited in protest. President Mnangagwa, in power since a coup in 2017, could see his term extend from five to seven years through these changes, which shift presidential election control to Parliament instead of the public.

Nationwide hearings on the amendments have seen critics silenced by heckling and intimidation, as the government claims lawful pursuit of reforms. Critics, however, demand a referendum, voicing fears of a crackdown on opposition, similar to past disputed elections.