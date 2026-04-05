Sonam Wangchuk Advocates for Ladakh's Democratic Rights in Ongoing Statehood Agitation

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent activist from Ladakh, is standing firm on the state's demand for statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. After spending almost six months in detention under the National Security Act, Wangchuk remains open to discussions with the government, if necessary, to achieve these democratic goals.

Addressing a press conference, Wangchuk called for sincere and open-minded negotiations that could lead to a consensus. He contested that both parties should not strive for victory over one another but rather seek a middle path that ensures mutual benefits.

The activist expressed his apprehension over the charges against him, cautioning that such allegations might foment discord. However, he welcomed the government's decision to revoke his NSA charges, urging constructive dialogue and progress for Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)