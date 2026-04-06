Naqvi's Critique: Political Playbook and Election Dynamics

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took sharp jabs at the Congress and the Left during a BJP Foundation Day event, accusing them of hypocrisy by highlighting their friendly relations in Delhi but cutthroat rivalry in poll-bound Kerala.

Naqvi expressed confidence in BJP's victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, denouncing what he termed the 'Jungle Raj' under TMC and predicting a shift to 'Mangal Raj' with BJP leadership. He highlighted the slogan 'Maa-Mati-Manush' used by TMC to mask governance failures.

The BJP leader also scrutinized AIMIM's Assaduddin Owaisi for his alleged communal politics aimed at exploiting Muslim voters. In the heat of electoral battles in Bengal and Kerala, Naqvi noted the Congress-Left's fragile unity, challenged by their quest for dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)