Left Menu

Fuel Prices: A Tale of Stability Under Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his claims on fuel prices, asserting they were rising in Pakistan, not India. He highlighted India's stable prices despite global conflicts and emphasized BJP's commitment to developing Puducherry if given a majority in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:35 IST
Fuel Prices: A Tale of Stability Under Modi
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his claims of rising fuel prices, noting that the increases were occurring in Pakistan, not India.

Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, crediting him with maintaining stable fuel prices, despite global challenges and conflicts in West Asia.

Amidst political campaigning, Shah reaffirmed BJP's commitment to nurturing Puducherry's development if the NDA secures a two-thirds majority in the approaching Assembly elections.

TRENDING

1
Nuh Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraud with Arrests

Nuh Police Cracks Down on Cyber Fraud with Arrests

 India
2
Punjab CM Mann Pledges Compensation for Crop Damage Amidst Inclement Weather

Punjab CM Mann Pledges Compensation for Crop Damage Amidst Inclement Weather

 India
3
Nuh Police Clamp Down on Cyber Criminals

Nuh Police Clamp Down on Cyber Criminals

 India
4
Xi Jinping’s Vision for a Greener China Amid Global Energy Shocks

Xi Jinping’s Vision for a Greener China Amid Global Energy Shocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026