Fuel Prices: A Tale of Stability Under Modi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his claims on fuel prices, asserting they were rising in Pakistan, not India. He highlighted India's stable prices despite global conflicts and emphasized BJP's commitment to developing Puducherry if given a majority in upcoming elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his claims of rising fuel prices, noting that the increases were occurring in Pakistan, not India.
Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, crediting him with maintaining stable fuel prices, despite global challenges and conflicts in West Asia.
Amidst political campaigning, Shah reaffirmed BJP's commitment to nurturing Puducherry's development if the NDA secures a two-thirds majority in the approaching Assembly elections.