Fuel Prices: A Tale of Stability Under Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his claims of rising fuel prices, noting that the increases were occurring in Pakistan, not India.

Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, crediting him with maintaining stable fuel prices, despite global challenges and conflicts in West Asia.

Amidst political campaigning, Shah reaffirmed BJP's commitment to nurturing Puducherry's development if the NDA secures a two-thirds majority in the approaching Assembly elections.