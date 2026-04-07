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JD Vance Backs Hungary's Orban Amid Critical Election

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, backing Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is visiting Budapest just before the country’s critical election. The visit highlights President Trump’s support for right-wing leaders globally. Orban faces stiff competition from the Tisza party, emphasizing sovereignty and pushing back against foreign influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:21 IST
JD Vance Backs Hungary's Orban Amid Critical Election
JD Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance traveled to Hungary to support Prime Minister Viktor Orban as he faces a challenging re-election campaign. During a two-day visit, Vance plans to discuss key topics, including U.S.-Hungary relations, Europe, and Ukraine, with Orban.

The visit underscores President Donald Trump's strategy of endorsing leaders with similar nationalist agendas, despite rising domestic tensions and discontent with the U.S. "America First" policy. Orban, noted for his anti-immigration stance and criticism of liberal institutions, aligns closely with Trump's ideology.

Opinion polls show Orban's Fidesz party trailing behind the center-right Tisza party. Critics suggest that while Vance's visit highlights U.S. support, it may not sway Hungarian voters focused on domestic concerns like cost of living.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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