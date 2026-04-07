Nepal Recalls Ambassadors Amidst Political Shift
Nepal has recalled ambassadors from six countries, including India, appointed by the former government led by K P Sharma Oli. The foreign ministry issued directives for their return. This follows a previous recall of 11 ambassadors. Balendra Shah was sworn in as Nepal's prime minister last month.
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Nepal has taken a significant diplomatic step by recalling its ambassadors from six countries, including India. The move was authorized by a cabinet decision aimed at undoing appointments made by the former K P Sharma Oli-led government.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Chhetri confirmed the recall, mentioning that ambassadors to nations such as India, Australia, and Denmark have been directed to return to Nepal within a month. This decision aligns with a previous action by an interim government led by Sushila Karki, which recalled several ambassadors appointed on a political quota.
The backdrop to this decision is the recent political shift in Nepal, where Balendra Shah, a rapper-turned-politician, has assumed the role of prime minister. Shah's appointment comes little over half a year after the dramatic fall of the Oli government in a landmark youth movement.
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