Rohit Pawar Seeks Justice over Air Crash Probe

Rohit Pawar, a leader within the NCP, met with the Director General of Police in Maharashtra, Sadanand Date, to discuss the probe into the fatal air crash involving former NCP chief Ajit Pawar. Pawar noted that Director Date confirmed the forwarding of a Zero FIR to the state CID, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive, unbiased investigation.

Pawar expressed concerns over the acceptance of the FIR initially registered in Karnataka and stressed the need to examine all angles, including financial aspects and other issues highlighted by social activist Anjali Damania. He criticized any routine inquiries, advocating instead for a proper investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ajit Pawar's death.

Further emphasizing the gravity of the situation, Pawar highlighted allegations involving a financial transaction spike correlated with self-styled godman Ashok Kharat's activities during the crash period, calling for the matter to be scrutinized thoroughly. His actions stemmed from alleged negligence in the initial investigation, necessitating his filing of a Zero FIR in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)