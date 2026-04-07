Tamil Nadu's Electoral Crossroads: End of an Era?

Amidst the fervor of Tamil Nadu's Assembly elections, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has declared the forthcoming election as the final chapter for the Karunanidhi family's political dominance. Addressing a rally in Vazhapadi for AIADMK's Yercaud candidate P Usha Rani, Palaniswami asserted that the state's citizens are determined to end the DMK family's rule.

Palaniswami recalled the tumultuous Assembly session of February 2017, when chaos erupted as he proved his majority. M K Stalin, then leader of the opposition, and DMK members were evicted amid unprecedented disorder. Palaniswami's subsequent victory in the floor test cemented his position as Chief Minister, a memory he evoked to rally current support.

The AIADMK general secretary confidently predicted that his party-led alliance would secure a majority in the coming elections, emphasizing the dedication of AIADMK members to their allies' success. This assertion underscores the dynamic political landscape as Tamil Nadu gears up for a pivotal election.