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West Bengal's Electoral Roll Controversy: A Battle for Identity and Rights

The removal of nearly 91 lakh voters from West Bengal's electoral rolls has sparked political controversy, highlighting accusations of bias and discrimination against minority communities. While Mamata Banerjee challenges the deletions, BJP maintains the necessity of removal, asserting the importance of purifying the voter base. The issue underscores the upcoming assembly polls' significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:52 IST
West Bengal's Electoral Roll Controversy: A Battle for Identity and Rights
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The Election Commission's removal of nearly 91 lakh voters from West Bengal's electoral rolls has ignited a heated political debate ahead of the state assembly polls. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Commission of targeting minority communities, sparking allegations of bias and discrimination among affected groups.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari defended the deletions, emphasizing the need to eliminate ineligible voters, including alleged Bangladeshi nationals, to maintain the integrity of the electoral rolls. This conflict highlights the complex dynamics of voter registration and political maneuvering in the state.

As the voter base reduces from 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore, the controversy serves as a rallying point for Banerjee and her supporters, who argue that the upcoming elections represent a crucial fight for identity and democratic rights in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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