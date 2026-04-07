NDA’s Call for Progress: Election Campaign Highlights Across Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry
BJP President Nitin Nabin has urged voters in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry to choose the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Assembly elections on April 9. He emphasized the coalition's transformative vision, promoting progress, stability, and development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, against years of stagnation and corruption.
- Country:
- India
BJP President Nitin Nabin has called on voters from Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the imminent Assembly elections scheduled for April 9. Nabin insists that the NDA is the vehicle for transformative change in these regions that have long endured political stagnation.
Highlighting the coalition's strategic focus on substantive development, Nabin spoke of a 'Vikasita Keralam,' emphasizing initiatives like world-class healthcare and women's empowerment, and praised Assam's alignment with NDA's progressive momentum. He assured that the NDA considers Puducherry a future hub for Business, Education, Spirituality, and Tourism.
Nabin passionately conveyed that only through a decisive mandate for the NDA can these areas achieve stability, growth, and liberation from entrenched corruption. Underlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he emphasized casting a historic vote for progress, good governance, and trust in this pivotal election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi handed over thousands of acres to corporate houses in Assam: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at poll rally.
Kerala has made up its mind, there is a wave for BJP and NDA in the state: PM Narendra Modi to booth workers.
India-US trade deal loss for New Delhi; Trump controls Narendra Modi: Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Assam's Bokajan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi using his diplomatic skills to protect Indian interests: Defence Minister Rajnath in Kerala.