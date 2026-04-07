NDA’s Call for Progress: Election Campaign Highlights Across Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry

BJP President Nitin Nabin has called on voters from Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry to support the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the imminent Assembly elections scheduled for April 9. Nabin insists that the NDA is the vehicle for transformative change in these regions that have long endured political stagnation.

Highlighting the coalition's strategic focus on substantive development, Nabin spoke of a 'Vikasita Keralam,' emphasizing initiatives like world-class healthcare and women's empowerment, and praised Assam's alignment with NDA's progressive momentum. He assured that the NDA considers Puducherry a future hub for Business, Education, Spirituality, and Tourism.

Nabin passionately conveyed that only through a decisive mandate for the NDA can these areas achieve stability, growth, and liberation from entrenched corruption. Underlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he emphasized casting a historic vote for progress, good governance, and trust in this pivotal election.

(With inputs from agencies.)