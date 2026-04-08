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Pope Leo Condemns U.S. Threats Against Iran in a Call for Peace

Pope Leo denounced U.S. threats towards Iran, labeling them unacceptable. He urged global citizens to appeal to their political leaders for peace. The Pope’s remarks followed President Trump's alarming social media post. Leo condemned civilian infrastructure attacks, highlighting the moral implications beyond international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 00:48 IST
Pope Leo Condemns U.S. Threats Against Iran in a Call for Peace
Pope Leo

Pope Leo issued a strong condemnation on Tuesday against the threats directed at Iran by the United States, labeling these threats as 'unacceptable.' His comments came shortly after President Trump made an alarming social media post, stating that a 'whole civilization will die tonight.'

In what is considered an unusual public rebuke by the Pope, he emphasized the moral implications beyond the issues of international law, saying it is a 'moral question for the good of the world's people.'

Calling for an end to the conflict, Pope Leo urged citizens globally to contact their political representatives. He highlighted the term 'unjust war,' underscoring the Church's teachings on life and peace, and condemned the threats to destroy civilian infrastructure as violations of international law.

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