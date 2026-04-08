Building Strong India-US Ties: A Dinner with President Trump
US Ambassador to New Delhi, Sergio Gor, discussed strengthening India-US relations over dinner with President Trump, amidst a US-Iran ceasefire. Foreign Secretary Misri visits Washington to boost trade and defense ties following recent tensions. A new Memorandum of Understanding aims to link India's AI scale with the US ecosystem.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
US Ambassador to New Delhi, Sergio Gor, highlighted efforts to strengthen India-US relations during a dinner with President Donald Trump. The meeting coincided with the announcement of a US-Iran ceasefire.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Washington to review bilateral trade and defense relations amid ongoing regional tensions.
Gor's discussions included a potential Memorandum of Understanding to blend India's AI capabilities with those of the US, anticipating strong participation from India in the SelectUSA Summit.
(With inputs from agencies.)