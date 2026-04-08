Building Strong India-US Ties: A Dinner with President Trump

US Ambassador to New Delhi, Sergio Gor, highlighted efforts to strengthen India-US relations during a dinner with President Donald Trump. The meeting coincided with the announcement of a US-Iran ceasefire.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Washington to review bilateral trade and defense relations amid ongoing regional tensions.

Gor's discussions included a potential Memorandum of Understanding to blend India's AI capabilities with those of the US, anticipating strong participation from India in the SelectUSA Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)