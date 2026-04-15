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Norway and Ukraine Forge New Defense Ties with Drone Production

Norway and Ukraine have agreed to enhance their defense cooperation, focusing on producing Ukrainian drones in Norway. This partnership includes data sharing and joint production efforts, emphasizing the mutual benefits from Ukraine's experiences in its conflict with Russia. Norway commits $28 billion to support Ukraine through 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 00:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 00:26 IST
Norway and Ukraine Forge New Defense Ties with Drone Production

Norway and Ukraine are set to bolster their defense collaboration by producing Ukrainian drones in Norway, according to the Norwegian government on Tuesday. This agreement signifies intensified cooperation between the nations as they aim to share valuable data and insights.

Under the new partnership, Ukrainian drones will also be manufactured on Norwegian soil. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere emphasized the importance of learning from Ukraine's experiences during its ongoing struggle against Russian aggression. This move aligns with a broader Nordic and Baltic commitment to supporting Ukraine.

Backed by a $28 billion investment plan running through 2030, Norway remains a key supporter of Kyiv. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Berlin, where he discussed defense cooperation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, potentially marking one of Europe's largest drone production deals.

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