Nitish Kumar to Take Oath as Rajya Sabha Member Amid Political Shifts

Nitish Kumar, the chief of the Janata Dal (United), is poised to embark on a new chapter in his political journey as he takes the oath as a Rajya Sabha member on Friday, confirmed by Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

According to Chaudhary, a close aide of the soon-to-be former chief minister, Kumar will head to New Delhi on Thursday in preparation for his swearing-in. This move follows his election to the prestigious Upper House of the Indian Parliament.

The political landscape in Bihar is on the brink of change, with Kumar expected to resign upon his return, paving the way for a possibly BJP-led government. Amid these shifts, there is speculation about Kumar's son, Nishant, who recently joined the JD(U), potentially securing a role as deputy CM.

(With inputs from agencies.)