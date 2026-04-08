Tisza Party Poised for Historic Win in Hungarian Elections

In a significant political shift, Hungary's opposition party, Tisza, appears set to secure a two-thirds parliamentary majority in the upcoming election. This majority could enable them to amend the constitution, unlocking crucial European Union funds.

Current projections by Median, a reputable polling agency, show Tisza, led by Peter Magyar, leading significantly against the long-dominant Fidesz party of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Analysts estimate that Tisza is poised to win between 138 and 142 seats in the 199-member parliament, while Fidesz may only secure 49 to 55 seats.

The far-right Our Homeland party may gain five or six seats. A supermajority of 133 seats is required for constitutional amendments, a threshold Tisza is projected to surpass. With Median's accurate forecasting record, the election could mark a turning point in Hungary's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)