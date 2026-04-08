NCP Sparks Action: Protests over Maharashtra Public Issues

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) has announced plans to mobilize its workers for street protests across Maharashtra, aiming to pressure the BJP-led government into addressing pressing public concerns. With Shashikant Shinde at the helm, the party intends to take an aggressive stance on issues affecting the populace.

Following an internal meeting, Shinde confirmed the NCP's strategy to initiate protests, emphasizing the party's dedication to resolving citizens' grievances and fortifying its organizational structure. Recent district-level meetings aimed at organizational enhancement have been held, indicating a determined effort to galvanize the party's ranks.

Despite the recent switch of NCP (SP) leader Samarjeet Ghatge back to the BJP, Shinde minimized its significance, pointing out Ghatge's prior affiliation with the BJP. The NCP continues to focus on consolidating its support base by identifying and empowering capable party workers for various roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)