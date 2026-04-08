Tej Pratap's Unexpected Endorsement: A Twist in Bihar's Political Tale

In a surprising political development, former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav indicated his possible support for senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary if he ascends to the position of chief minister post-Nitish Kumar's resignation. Yadav criticized Kumar's prohibition policy at a recent press conference, attributing the JD(U) president's rumored departure to policy failures.

Discussing the future political leadership in Bihar, Yadav dismissed the idea of Kumar's son, Nishant, taking over due to lack of experience, despite being technically older. Tej Pratap Yadav also took the opportunity to critique his brother Tejashwi's social media strategies, urging for positive narratives about their home state.

Yadav's remarks highlight a complex web of familial and political relations in Bihar, as he balanced criticism and humor when addressing his brother's elevation as RJD's national working president, hinting at internal power dynamics within the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)