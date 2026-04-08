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Nepal's PM Advocates for Unified Diplomatic Relations

In a strategic move, Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah emphasized deepening diplomatic relations through a collective meeting with 17 ambassadors. He underscored the importance of trust, mutual respect, and shared prosperity while asserting Nepal's balanced foreign policy amidst rising regional power competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:44 IST
Nepal's PM Advocates for Unified Diplomatic Relations
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Nepal's Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, reaffirmed the nation's commitment to strengthening ties with neighbors and development partners during a unique diplomatic meeting in Kathmandu. Departing from tradition, Shah met with 17 ambassadors simultaneously, aiming to promote trust, mutual respect, and collective prosperity.

During the meeting, ambassadors, including those from India, China, and the U.S., conveyed greetings from their respective governments and pledged support for Nepal's development. Shah, popularly known as 'Balen,' highlighted the importance of peace, governance, and economic growth for Nepal, reiterating no change in policy despite political transitions.

The joint meeting format underscores Nepal's strategic neutrality amid intensifying global competition. Observers noted this shift as a signal of balanced diplomacy, emphasizing equal engagement with international partners to maintain a stable, predictable policy environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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