North Korea has revealed a barrage of weapon tests this week, underscoring its growing missile capabilities aimed at South Korea. The state media disclosed that the nation's testing included ballistic missiles with cluster-bomb warheads, stressing its persistent bid to strengthen its nuclear arsenal.

According to South Korea's military, the tests involved multiple launchings from North Korea's eastern coast, with missiles traveling between 240 and 700 kilometers before debuting into the sea. Despite rising tensions, the US military assessed the trials as non-threatening to the United States and its partners.

The recent military activities highlight ongoing friction and deteriorating relations between the Koreas. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has curtailed diplomatic ties with Seoul and Washington while seeking alliances with Russia and China, reflecting Pyongyang's shift towards regional solidarity.