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Nepal's Political Leaders Released Amid Controversy

Nepal's former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and ex-Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak were released from custody on bail. They were implicated in the suppression of the Gen Z protests, which resulted in 76 deaths. The Supreme Court ordered their release due to insufficient evidence for legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:48 IST
Nepal's Political Leaders Released Amid Controversy
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  • Nepal

Nepal's political landscape witnessed a significant development as former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and ex-Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak were released from custody on bail. Their arrest stemmed from their alleged involvement in the suppression of the Gen Z movement, a protest marked by the tragic loss of 76 lives.

Their release followed a Supreme Court directive instructing the authorities to either conclude their investigation or release the duo by Thursday. The decision came as the court found there was insufficient evidence to proceed with legal actions against them, leading to their conditional release.

The controversial arrests had roots in a probe commission's report, initiated by the Balendra Shah government, which held the leaders accountable for the protest's casualties. Oli and Lekhak have been vocal on social media regarding their detention, citing it as an act of prejudice and revenge.

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