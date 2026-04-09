Uttarakhand's Strategic Overhaul for Char Dham Yatra: A Visionary Initiative

In a significant move to transform the Char Dham Yatra experience in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a high-level review meeting at the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Auditorium. The comprehensive discussion focused on implementing last year's 'Green and Clean Char Dham Yatra' campaign more effectively, with plans to make the journey entirely plastic-free.

Stringent directives were issued concerning helicopter services, emphasizing adherence to safety norms and enhancing emergency management through advanced weather monitoring systems. In a bid to bolster public participation, Dhami advocated for local bodies, voluntary organizations, and youth to actively partake, turning the pilgrimage into a mass movement.

To further enhance the pilgrim experience, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of cleanliness and infrastructure improvement, such as establishing medical units and ensuring ample fuel supplies along the routes. Traffic management, security enhancement, disaster response, and digital monitoring are set to play pivotal roles in transforming the Char Dham Yatra into a seamless spiritual journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)