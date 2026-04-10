In a public address, Melania Trump firmly denied having any ties with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, a figure linked to sex offenses and controversial relations with high-profile individuals, including her husband, Donald Trump. This topic has been a persistent point of discussion within Trump's presidency.

The First Lady unequivocally stated that she was neither a victim nor had any personal relationship with Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. She demanded a cessation of misleading narratives and called for Congress to conduct hearings allowing victims to testify under oath.

Her remarks come amid renewed scrutiny over the Trump administration's handling of Epstein-related disclosures. Despite ongoing tensions, Melania Trump emphasized her incidental encounters with Epstein, stressing her innocence and aligning her narrative with facts devoid of speculative assumptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)