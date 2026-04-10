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Melania Trump Breaks Silence: Dismisses Epstein Relationship Rumors

First Lady Melania Trump publicly denies any relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, dismissing rumors that Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump. Speaking at the White House, she stressed she was not Epstein's victim and urged Congress to hold public hearings for Epstein's victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 03:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 03:39 IST
Melania Trump Breaks Silence: Dismisses Epstein Relationship Rumors
Melania Trump

In a public address, Melania Trump firmly denied having any ties with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, a figure linked to sex offenses and controversial relations with high-profile individuals, including her husband, Donald Trump. This topic has been a persistent point of discussion within Trump's presidency.

The First Lady unequivocally stated that she was neither a victim nor had any personal relationship with Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. She demanded a cessation of misleading narratives and called for Congress to conduct hearings allowing victims to testify under oath.

Her remarks come amid renewed scrutiny over the Trump administration's handling of Epstein-related disclosures. Despite ongoing tensions, Melania Trump emphasized her incidental encounters with Epstein, stressing her innocence and aligning her narrative with facts devoid of speculative assumptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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