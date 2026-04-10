Congress Pushes for Inclusive Women's Reservation Bill and OBC Representation
Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has called for the Central Working Committee to focus on OBC representation in the upcoming special Parliament session dedicated to the Women's Reservation Bill. The session aims to implement the 33% reservation for women, ensuring representation for marginalized groups.
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In a decisive move, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has emphasized the need for the party's Central Working Committee (CWC) to prioritize discussions on OBC representation during its meeting. Scheduled ahead of the special Parliament session, this meeting is seen as critical for steering dialogue on the Women's Reservation Bill, slated to begin on April 16.
Rao has strongly urged Congress leadership, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, to deliver a robust stance in Parliament. He highlighted the importance of considering the representation of women from marginalized communities, indicating that without such inclusivity, the initiative might favor privileged groups, thereby undermining its objectives.
While addressing concerns regarding inclusive representation, BJP MP DK Aruna highlighted the urgency of implementing the Women's Reservation law, passed in 2023 with widespread consensus. Aruna stressed the requirement for immediate action in order to honor commitments and ensure women across the nation can fully engage in democratic processes.
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