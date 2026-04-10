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Election Flying Squad Clears TVK Chief's Campaign Convoy

Election officials intercepted TVK chief Vijay's vehicle near Madurai-Sivaganga, ensuring compliance with guidelines. No prohibited items were found, and the vehicle continued its journey. Checks like these are part of the strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct as Tamil Nadu approaches its upcoming assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:23 IST
Election Flying Squad Clears TVK Chief's Campaign Convoy
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

An election flying squad on Friday carried out an inspection of the vehicle belonging to TVK chief Vijay near the Madurai-Sivaganga border. This action took place while he was en route to an election campaign from Madurai to Sivaganga, in the lead-up to the April 23 assembly elections.

As part of heightened surveillance measures under the Model Code of Conduct, the convoy was stopped at a designated checkpoint. Officials conducted a meticulous search to ensure adherence to Election Commission guidelines concerning the transport of cash and prohibited materials.

Vijay, an actor-turned-politician, fully cooperated with the inspection process. Officials reported finding no incriminating items or unaccounted money, enabling the vehicle to proceed. Such inspections have increased across Tamil Nadu as the state prepares for the upcoming single-phase election later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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