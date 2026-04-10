Rohit Pawar Demands CBI Probe in Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Amid Allegations Against Maharashtra Government

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has intensified calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the fatal plane crash involving his uncle, former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Rohit's insistence stems from suspicions surrounding the involvement of VK Singh, owner of VSR Ventures Private Limited, who has emerged as a controversial figure in Maharashtra's political corridors.

The spotlight on VK Singh comes after a high-profile Maharashtra politician returned from a wedding in Delhi using Singh's aviation services. Pawar questioned Singh's proximity to power, alleging his involvement as an intermediary in major state projects, both in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. He narrated instances where Singh personally handed documents to political aides, raising eyebrows.

Amidst these controversies, Pawar also highlighted the remarkable yet uncomfortable presence of a pilot linked to past tragedies. He expressed dismay at the BJP-led Maharashtra government's muted response to his uncle's tragic demise, calling for an in-depth AAIB investigation and voicing distrust in VSR's safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)