Left Menu

Narendra Modi Congratulates Nitish Kumar on Rajya Sabha Oath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his oath as a Rajya Sabha member, praising his experience and commitment to good governance. Modi expressed confidence in Kumar's contributions to Parliament. Rajya Sabha witnessed ceremonies for both Kumar and Deputy Chairman Harivansh, marking significant political developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:48 IST
Narendra Modi Congratulates Nitish Kumar on Rajya Sabha Oath
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member. Modi lauded Kumar's extensive experience and commitment to good governance, acknowledging his impactful contributions to Bihar's development.

Modi expressed confidence that Kumar's political experience would further elevate the dignity of Parliament. The brief oath-taking ceremony was conducted by Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, with key Union Ministers in attendance.

As Kumar assumes his new role in the Rajya Sabha, ending his tenure in Bihar, a new chief minister is expected to be elected on April 14. Modi also congratulated Harivansh, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, for his re-nomination, recognizing his significant contributions to journalism and parliamentary proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ghana's Bold Move: Fuel Tax Relief Amidst Global Oil Crisis

Ghana's Bold Move: Fuel Tax Relief Amidst Global Oil Crisis

 Global
2
Navigating Diplomacy: UK and US Discuss Strait of Hormuz Strategy

Navigating Diplomacy: UK and US Discuss Strait of Hormuz Strategy

 United Kingdom
3
From Minister to Millionaire: The Financial Rise of Shashi Panja

From Minister to Millionaire: The Financial Rise of Shashi Panja

 India
4
IUML Confident in UDF Victory, Abstains from DCM Claim

IUML Confident in UDF Victory, Abstains from DCM Claim

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026