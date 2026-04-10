Narendra Modi Congratulates Nitish Kumar on Rajya Sabha Oath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member. Modi lauded Kumar's extensive experience and commitment to good governance, acknowledging his impactful contributions to Bihar's development.

Modi expressed confidence that Kumar's political experience would further elevate the dignity of Parliament. The brief oath-taking ceremony was conducted by Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, with key Union Ministers in attendance.

As Kumar assumes his new role in the Rajya Sabha, ending his tenure in Bihar, a new chief minister is expected to be elected on April 14. Modi also congratulated Harivansh, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, for his re-nomination, recognizing his significant contributions to journalism and parliamentary proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)