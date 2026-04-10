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Congress Deliberates on Women's Reservation Law and West Asia Conflict

The Congress Working Committee met to discuss the government's plan to amend the women's reservation law, a proposed delimitation exercise, and issues relating to the West Asia conflict. The meeting occurred ahead of a parliamentary session aimed at expanding the number of Lok Sabha seats, reserving a significant portion for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:36 IST
Congress Deliberates on Women's Reservation Law and West Asia Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Working Committee assembled on Friday to discuss the government's contentious decision to amend the women's reservation law and proceed with a delimitation exercise amidst a charged political landscape.

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge led the meeting attended by party stalwarts, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The gathering at Indira Bhawan comes as a crucial parliamentary session approaches, poised to pass bills to elevate the number of Lok Sabha seats by 2029, reserving 273 for women.

Tensions rose as the opposition accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of leveraging the legislation as a political maneuver. Simultaneously, the committee addressed concerns over the government's approach to the West Asia conflict and India's sidelined role in recent ceasefire talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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